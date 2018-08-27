This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Phillips 0-1 (1) Very tough loss on national TV to power Pickerington Central in Ohio. Next: vs Chaminade @ East St. Louis

2. Cary-Grove- 1-0 (2) The Trojans pull out a close win over Crystal Lake South in Week 1. Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

3. Richards- 1-0 (3) The Bulldogs pull out a big Week 1 win over a good Lincoln-Way Central team. Next: @ St. Rita

4. Sacred Heart Griffin- 1-0 (4) The Cyclones just keep rolling and handle U-High last Friday. Glenwood will present a bigger test here. Next: vs Glenwood

5. Prairie Ridge- 1-0 (5) The Wolves roll hp big points in beating Crystal Lake Central on Friday. Next: @ Hampshire

6. Normal West- 1-0 (7) The Wildcats get a big game from RB Armani Forrest in beating Peoria ND. Next: @ Normal Community

7. DeKalb- 1-0 (10) The Barbs post a 27-0 shutout win over Lake Park last Friday. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

8. Lemont- 0-1 (6) The Indians went toe to toe with Batavia in a 22-15 loss in Week 1. Next: @ Rich Central

9. Crete-Monee- 0-1 (9) The Warriors keep playing big name programs and face another one this week in Brother Rice. Next: @ Brother Rice

10. Antioch 1-0 (10) The Sequoits shake out some early jitters and get the 27-14 win over Lake Forest in Week 1. Next: @ Woodstock North