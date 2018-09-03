This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Phillips 1-1 (1) The Wildcats get a nice bounce back road win over Chaminade in East St. Louis. Next: vs Simeon @ Gately

2. Cary-Grove- 2-0 (2) The Trojans just keep rolling with bigger tests on the horizon. Next: vs Hampshire

3. Richards- 2-0 (3) The Bulldogs get a win over St. Rita plus they also get QB Marquel Porter back which could be a huge addition to the offense. Next: @ Evergreen Park

4. Willowbrook- 2-0 (4) Don't mess with the Warriors, Nick Heldreth and/or the Tumilty brothers. Next: vs Leyden

5. Prairie Ridge- 2-0 (5) The Wolves get it's first big test this Friday against the Red Raiders. Next: vs Huntley

6. Glenwood- 2-0 (NR) The Titans beat the Evil Empire (kidding) for the first time since 2001. Huge win for Glenwood. Next: @ Springfield

7. DeKalb- 2-0 (7) The Barbs pull out a close call win over a better than you think Crystal Lake South Gators team on Friday. Next: @ Metea Valley

8. Providence Catholic 2-0 (10) The Celtics get the win over Morgan park but how injured is sophomore QB Kevin Conway? All hands on deck this week against St. Laurence. Next: vs St. Laurence

9. Sacred Heart Griffin 1-1 (4) SHG just doesn't lose too often in conference play, so expect full on focus from here on out for the Cyclones. Next: @ Lanphier

10. Niles Notre Dame- 2-0 (NR) The Dons are undefeated but the big test are coming starting this week against the Redhawks. RB Ty Gavin is bette than you are. Next: vs Marist

Out: Normal West/Lemont