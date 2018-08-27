(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 2 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 1-0 (1) The defending Class 7A state champs pull of a close call win over Lemont in Lemont. Next: vs Naperville North

2. Lake Zurich- 1-0 (3) The Bears defense again bails out the offense for the Week 1 win over Fremd. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

3. Nazareth Academy- 1-0 (4) The Road Runners get a quality OOS win over Lutheran North. Next: @ Lake Zurich.

4. Brother Rice- 1-0 (6) The Crusaders get a big Week 1 win over Marist and better not overlook Crete-Monee this week. Next: vs Crete-Monee

5. Mount Carmel- 1-0 (5) The Caravan have a new look offense but the running game still works just fine when it's needed. Next: vs Maine South @ Gately

6. East St. Louis- 0-1 (2) The Flyers take it on the chin to Detroit King and now must reload against another big name team in Trinity Catholic from St. Louis. Next: vs Trinity

7. St. Charles North- 1-0 (8) The biggest question right now is how long will QB Peyton Brown be lost to an injury suffered in last Friday's win over Schaumburg? Next: @ Bolingbrook

8. Simeon- 1-0 (9) The Wolverines get a win on the road at Naperville North and now travel to take on Trotwood Madison. Next: @ Trotwood Madison

9. Benet Academy- (10) 1-0 The Redwings looked sharp in beating St. Laurence on Saturday at NIU. Next: @ Moline.

10. Lincoln-Way West 1-0 (NR) The Warriors have a strong running game to watch this season. Next: @ Lincoln-Way Central

Out: St. Rita