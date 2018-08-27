(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 2 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 1-0 (1) The Griffins will look to kick things into a higher gear this week against Naperville Central. Next: vs Naperville Central

2. Loyola Academy- 1-0 (2) The Ramblers get to face off agaisnt the Trevians in a rivalry game that's finally back on the schedule. Next: @ New Trier

3. Maine South- 1-0 (10) The Hawks get out of the gates fast again with a big win over Glenbard West, and trust me this week's opponent is just as big or bigger in the Hawks world. Next: @ Mount Carmel

4. Edwardsville- 1-0 (4) The Tigers possess one of the state's most potent offense's this season and wallop McCluer North 63-0. Next: @ CBC

5. Homewood-Flossmoor- 1-0 (6) The Vikings will get out on the road and take on another top opponent in Lutheran North in the annual Scholars Classic. Next: vs Lutheran North @ East St.Louis

6. Hinsdale Central- 1-0 (8) The Red Devils just don't quit. Next: @ Willowbrook

7. Naperville Central- 0-1 (7) The Redhawks will need to bounce back from a tough 35-34 loss on Friday night to Hinsdale Central. Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

8. Stevenson- 1-0 (9) The Patriots get out of the gates well yet the schedule gets even tougher this week at Neuqua Valley. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

9. Marist- 0-1 (5) The Redhawks defense came to play in last week's loss to Brother Rice but will the offense kick things into a higher gear this week? Next: vs Michiwaka, Indiana

10. Glenbard West- 0-1 (3) The Hilltoppers will need to clean up the turnovers and penalties this week. Next: @ Proviso East