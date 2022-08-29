Week 2 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
2022 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Class 4A
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 1-0 (1) @ Springfield
2. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (2) vs ICCP
3. St Francis 1-0 (3) vs Sterling
4. Richmond Burton 1-0 (5) @ Menominee Wisc
5. Cahokia 1-0 (6) @ Homewood Flossmoor
6. Rochester 0-1 (4) vs Decatur Eisenhower
7. Marengo 1-0 (9) @ Canton
8. Mt. Zion 1-0 (NR) @ Mattoon
9. Quincy Notre Dame 0-1 (8) @ Alleman
10. Murphysboro 1-0 (NR) @ Anna Jonesboro
Out: Coal City/Phillips
