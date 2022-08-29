Week 2 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2022 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll
Class 7A
1. Mount Carmel 1-0 (1) @ Phillips
2. Batavia 1-0 (2) @ Lincoln Way East
3. Glenbard North 1-0 (4) vs Naperville North
4. Brother Rice 1-0 (5) @ St Rita
5. St Rita 0-1 (3) vs Brother Rice
6. Prospect 1-0 (6) vs Barrington
7. Jacobs 1-0 (8) vs Crystal Lake Central
8. Wheaton North 1-0 (NR) @ Providence Catholic
9. Hononegah 1-0 (10) @ Harlem
10. Yorkville 1-0 (NR) vs Plainfield Central
Out: St Charles North/Willowbrook
