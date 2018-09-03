(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 3 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 2-0 (1) I told ya this Panthers team was gonna be pretty good. So far so good. Next: @ Limestone

2. Montini Catholic- 2-0 (2) The Broncos have a very favorable early schedule and better load up on the wins before the road gets rocky. Next: vs Marmion Academy

3. Dunlap- 2-0 (3) The Eagles will take a backseat to no one this season. Next: vs Pekin

4. Hillcrest- 2-0 (6) Hillcrest is on an early roll but big things still await for them in 2018. Next: @ Shepard

5. Marian Central Catholic- 2-0 (5) Warning....Warning. Danger ahead. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

6. Highland- 2-0 (7) The Bulldogs have one of the state's top athletes in Sam LaPorta. Next: vs Marion

7. Sterling 2-0 (8) The Golden Warriors will get a nice early test this Friday against Alleman. Next: vs Alleman

8. St. Laurence 1-1 (9) The Vikings could be lying in the weeds waiting this week, beware Providence fans. Next: @ Providence Catholic

9. Antioch- 2-0 (10) The Sequoits and the Kaliakmanis brothers will get a big early test this week hosting the Knights. Next: vs Grayslake North

10. Kaneland 2-0 (NR) The Knights have just as much of a claim on the final Northern Illinois Big 12 East trophy hunt as anyone in the conference this fall. Next: vs Rich Central

Out: Joliet Catholic