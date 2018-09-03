(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 3 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 2-0 (1) The Bulldogs get a much better Week 2 overall offensive performance. Next: vs vs Lake Park

2. Nazareth Academy- 2-0 (3) The Road Runners continue to roll and have posted back to back impressive wins. Next: @ Marian Central Catholic

3. Brother Rice- 2-0 (4) The Crusaders get a win over Crete-Monee and trust me the Warriors are no pushovers. Next: vs Fenwick

4. Lake Zurich- 1-1 (2) The Bears will no question need to go back to the drawing board. Next: vs Zion-Benton

5. Mount Carmel- 1-1 (5) The Caravan go toe to toe against Maine South...no shame in that and next up is another huge test in Loyola. Next: vs Loyola Academy

6. East St. Louis- 1-1 (6) The Flyers go to triple OT and squeeze out a thrilling over St. Louis rival Trinity Catholic. Huge test again this week on the road in EVille. Next: @ Edwardsville

7. Simeon- 2-0 (8) The Wolverines get a big road win over a top Ohio team in Trotwood. Simeon would trade it all for a win on Saturday over Phillips. Next: vs Phillips at Gately

8. Benet Academy- 1-0 (9) The Redwings get a nice road win in Moline and start ESCC play at St. Pats. Next: vs St. Patrick @ Triton College

9. Normal Community- 2-0 (NR) Ok...so maybe I was a bit "off" on the Iron dudes....huge Inner City win over Normal West last Friday. Next: vs Urbana

10. St. Charles North- 1-1 (7) The new quarterback looked like he did just fine and that's some good news moving ahead for the North Stars. Next: vs Wheaton North

Out: Lincoln-Way West