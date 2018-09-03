(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 3 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 2-0 (1) The Griffins get a nice win over a quality Naperville Central team last Saturday as QB Jack Baltz gets the passing game in gear. Next: vs Andrew

2. Loyola Academy- 2-0 (2) The Ramblers looked like.....Loyola in walloping New Trier last Friday. Next: vs Mount Carmel

3. Maine South- 2-0 (3) The Hawks schedule has been tasty so far this season and now Barrington comes to town this week. Next: vs Barrington

4. Homewood-Flossmoor- 2-0 (5) The Vikings running game and defense was impressive in beating Lutheran North (MO) Saturday in East St. Louis. Next: vs Stagg

5. Stevenson- 2-0 (8) The Patriots now get after it in North Suburban conference play in old foe Libertyville. Next: @ Libertyville

6. Marist- 1-1 (9) The Redhawks get a close call win in Indiana this past Friday. Should we be getting a bit concerned just yet? Next: @ Notre Dame

7. Edwardsville- 1-1 (4) The Tigers lost to Missouri power CBC last Friday night. Next up is the Battle of the Southwestern Conference. Next: vs East St. Louis

8. Oswego- 2-0 (NR) The Panthers are on a roll but even with a surprising Friday loss, this week's opponent Plainfield North always presents issues. Next: vs Plainfield North

9. Barrington 2-0 (NR) The Broncos get a huge road test on Friday at Maine South. Next: @ Maine South

10. Glenbard West- 1-1 (10) The Hilltoppers right the ship and beat Proviso East last Friday. Next: vs Addison Trail

Out: Hinsdale Central Naperville Central