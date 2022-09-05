News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-05 07:49:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2022 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Class 4A

1. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-0 (1) @ Decatur Eisenhower

2. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (2) @ DeLaSalle

3. St Francis 2-0 (3) vs St. Edward

4. Richmond Burton 2-0 (5) vs Marengo

5. Rochester 1-1 (6) vs Springfield @ Southeast

6. Marengo 2-0 (7) @ Richmond Burton

7. Cahokia 1-1 (5) vs Peoria

8. Mt. Zion 2-0 (8) vs Mahomet Seymour

9. Quincy Notre Dame 1-1 (9) vs Chicago Hope

10. Murphysboro 2-0 (10) @ Carterville

Out: None

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}