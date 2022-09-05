Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
2022 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll
Class 4A
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-0 (1) @ Decatur Eisenhower
2. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (2) @ DeLaSalle
3. St Francis 2-0 (3) vs St. Edward
4. Richmond Burton 2-0 (5) vs Marengo
5. Rochester 1-1 (6) vs Springfield @ Southeast
6. Marengo 2-0 (7) @ Richmond Burton
7. Cahokia 1-1 (5) vs Peoria
8. Mt. Zion 2-0 (8) vs Mahomet Seymour
9. Quincy Notre Dame 1-1 (9) vs Chicago Hope
10. Murphysboro 2-0 (10) @ Carterville
Out: None
