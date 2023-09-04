Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 poll
2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum.
1. Rochester 2-0 (1) @ Decatur MacArthur
2. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 (2) @ Benet Academy
3. Richmond Burton 2-0 (3) @ Marengo
4. Boylan 2-0 (4) vs Belvidere North
5. Morris 2-0 (5) @ Kaneland
6. Carterville 2-0 (6) @ West Frankfort
7. Mt, Zion 2-0 (7) vs Salem
8. Geneseo 2-0 (8) @ Moline
9. Wheaton Academy 2-0 (10) @ Chicago Christian
10. Rochelle 1-1 (9) vs Johnsburg
Out: None