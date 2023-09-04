News More News
ago football Edit

Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 10 poll

(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Week 3 Class 4A EDGYTIM Week 3 poll

1. Rochester 2-0 (1) @ Decatur MacArthur

2. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 (2) @ Benet Academy

3. Richmond Burton 2-0 (3) @ Marengo

4. Boylan 2-0 (4) vs Belvidere North

5. Morris 2-0 (5) @ Kaneland

6. Carterville 2-0 (6) @ West Frankfort

7. Mt, Zion 2-0 (7) vs Salem

8. Geneseo 2-0 (8) @ Moline

9. Wheaton Academy 2-0 (10) @ Chicago Christian

10. Rochelle 1-1 (9) vs Johnsburg

Out: None

