2022 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 30 poll
1. Kankakee 1-1 (1) @ Thornridge
2 Nazareth Academy 1-1 (2) vs Marist
3. Morris 2-0 (3) vs Kaneland
4. Mascoutah 2-0 (4) @ Centralia
5. Mahomet Seymour/Chicago St Patrick 2-0/1-1 (4/3) @ Mt. Zion/Marian Central Catholic
6. Highland 1-1 (5) vs Marion
7. Sycamore 2-0 (NR) @ Woodstock
8. Morgan Park 2-0 (9) @ Phillips at Gately
9. Sterling 1-1 (7) @ Galesburg
10. Peoria 2-0 (10) @ Cahokia
Out: None
