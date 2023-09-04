News More News
Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 3 Class 5A EDGYTIM Week 3 poll

1. Peoria 1-1 (2) vs Urbana

2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (3) @ Hampshire

3. Nazareth Academy 0-2 (1) @ Montini Catholic

4. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (4) vs St Rita

5. Morgan Park 1-1 (5) vs Whitney Young

6. Sycamore 2-0 (7) vs Woodstock

7. Sacred Heart Griffin/Carmel Catholic 1-1/2-0 (7/10) @ Jacksonville/vs DePaul Prep

8. Benet Academy 2-0 (NR) vs IC Catholic Prep

9. Metamora 2-0 (9) vs Washington

10. Fenwick 2-0 (NR) @ Providence Catholic

Out: Highland

