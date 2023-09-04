Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 5A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 3 Class 5A EDGYTIM Week 3 poll
1. Peoria 1-1 (2) vs Urbana
2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (3) @ Hampshire
3. Nazareth Academy 0-2 (1) @ Montini Catholic
4. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (4) vs St Rita
5. Morgan Park 1-1 (5) vs Whitney Young
6. Sycamore 2-0 (7) vs Woodstock
7. Sacred Heart Griffin/Carmel Catholic 1-1/2-0 (7/10) @ Jacksonville/vs DePaul Prep
8. Benet Academy 2-0 (NR) vs IC Catholic Prep
9. Metamora 2-0 (9) vs Washington
10. Fenwick 2-0 (NR) @ Providence Catholic
Out: Highland