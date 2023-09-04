News More News
Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 3 Class 6A EDGYTIM Week 3 poll

1. East St Louis 1-1 (1) @ Atascocita

2. Kankakee 2-0 (3) vs Thornridge

3. St. Rita 2-0 (4) @ Joliet Catholic

4. Geneva 2-0 (5) vs Wheaton South

5. Lake Zurich 2-0 (6) @ Stevenson

6. Glenwood 2-0 (7) vs Decatur Eisenhower

7. Providence Catholic 1-1 (2) vs Fenwick

8. Cary Grove 2-0 (8) vs McHenry

9. Libertyville 2-0 (9) @ Warren Township

10.Niles Notre Dame 2-0 (NR) vs Mount Carmel

Out: Crystal Lake South

