Week 3 Class 6A EDGYTIM Week 3 poll
1. East St Louis 1-1 (1) @ Atascocita
2. Kankakee 2-0 (3) vs Thornridge
3. St. Rita 2-0 (4) @ Joliet Catholic
4. Geneva 2-0 (5) vs Wheaton South
5. Lake Zurich 2-0 (6) @ Stevenson
6. Glenwood 2-0 (7) vs Decatur Eisenhower
7. Providence Catholic 1-1 (2) vs Fenwick
8. Cary Grove 2-0 (8) vs McHenry
9. Libertyville 2-0 (9) @ Warren Township
10.Niles Notre Dame 2-0 (NR) vs Mount Carmel
Out: Crystal Lake South