2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Mount Carmel 2-0 (1) @ Niles Notre Dame
2. Batavia 1-1 (2) @ Lake Park
3. Edwardsville 2-0 (3) vs Solan Missouri
4. St. Charles North 2-0 (5) @ Wheaton North
5, Quincy 2-0 (6) @ Rock Island
6. Hersey 2-0 (7) @ Glenbrook North
7. Brother Rice 1-1 (4) @ St. Ignatius
8. Hononegah 2-0 (10) Rockford Guilford
9. Normal Community 2-0 (NR) vs Peoria
10. Prospect 1-0 (9) @ New Trier
Out: Moline