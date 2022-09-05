Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
2022 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Class 8A
1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) @ Stagg
2. Loyola Academy 2-0 (2) @ St Rita
3. Glenbard West 2-0 (4) vs OPRF
4. Warren Township 2-0 (5) @ Libertyville
5. Maine South 1-1 (3) @ Barrington
6. York 2-0 (9) vs Proviso West
7. Bolingbrook 1-1 (7) @ Lincoln Way West
8. Marist 1-1 (9) @ Nazareth Academy
9. Naperville North 2-0 (10) vs Orchard Lake Minn.
10. Edwardsville 2-0 (NR) @ Soldan Missouri
Out: Neuqua Valley
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.