EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 07:04:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll

1. Loyola Academy (2-0) (2) @ Brother Rice

2. Lincoln Way East (2-0) (1) vs Lincoln Way Central

3. Warren Township (2-0) (3) @ Waukegan

4. Marist (2-0) (5) @ Mount Carmel

5. Brother Rice (1-1) (4) vs Loyola

6. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) vs Downers Grove North

7. Edwardsville (2-0) (7) vs East St. Louis

8. Maine South (2-0) (9) vs Glenbrook North

9.Naperville Central (1-0) (10) @ Naperville North

10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) (NR) @ York

Out: Homewood-Flossmoor

On The Rise (in no order) Oswego/Barrington/Fremd/Minooka/Bolingbrook

