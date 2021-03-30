EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order) Oswego/Barrington/Fremd/Minooka/Bolingbrook

Out : Homewood-Flossmoor

8. Maine South (2-0) (9) vs Glenbrook North

7. Edwardsville (2-0) (7) vs East St. Louis

6. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) vs Downers Grove North

5. Brother Rice (1-1) (4) vs Loyola

2. Lincoln Way East (2-0) (1) vs Lincoln Way Central

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.