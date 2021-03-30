EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll
1. Loyola Academy (2-0) (2) @ Brother Rice
2. Lincoln Way East (2-0) (1) vs Lincoln Way Central
3. Warren Township (2-0) (3) @ Waukegan
4. Marist (2-0) (5) @ Mount Carmel
5. Brother Rice (1-1) (4) vs Loyola
6. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) vs Downers Grove North
7. Edwardsville (2-0) (7) vs East St. Louis
8. Maine South (2-0) (9) vs Glenbrook North
9.Naperville Central (1-0) (10) @ Naperville North
10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) (NR) @ York
Out: Homewood-Flossmoor
On The Rise (in no order) Oswego/Barrington/Fremd/Minooka/Bolingbrook
