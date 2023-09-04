News More News
Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 poll

Class 8A EDGYTIM Week 3 Top 10

1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) vs Neuqua Valley

2. Loyola 2-0 (2) @ Marist

3. York 2-0 (3) @ Downers Grove South

4. Maine South 1-1 (4) vs Palatine

5. Palatine 1-1 (6) @ Maine South

6. Glenbard West 1-1 (5) vs Downers Grove North

7. O'Fallon 2-0 (7) vs Lincoln Way Central @ Illinois State

8. Marist 1-1 (8) vs Loyola

9. Lockport 2-0 (9) vs Naperville Central

10. Barrington 2-0 (10) @ Glenbrook South

Out: None

