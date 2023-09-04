Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
2023 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 poll
Class 8A EDGYTIM Week 3 Top 10
1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) vs Neuqua Valley
2. Loyola 2-0 (2) @ Marist
3. York 2-0 (3) @ Downers Grove South
4. Maine South 1-1 (4) vs Palatine
5. Palatine 1-1 (6) @ Maine South
6. Glenbard West 1-1 (5) vs Downers Grove North
7. O'Fallon 2-0 (7) vs Lincoln Way Central @ Illinois State
8. Marist 1-1 (8) vs Loyola
9. Lockport 2-0 (9) vs Naperville Central
10. Barrington 2-0 (10) @ Glenbrook South
Out: None