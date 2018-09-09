2018 Week 43 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 3-0 (1)- The Griffins keep rolling behind a strong defense and QB Jack Baltz. Imagine how much better this team could be when AJ Henning returns. Next: @ Sandburg

2. Nazareth Academy 3-0 (5)- The defense is salty and the offense is clicking behind sophomore QB JJ McCarthy. Next: vs St. Patrick

3. Batavia 3-0 (4)- The Bulldogs are getting things rolling but are in need of another big test soon. Next: @ Glenbard North

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 (7)- The Vikings will need all hands on deck this week in the annual Alec Anderson trophy game. Next: @ Bolingbrook

5. Brother Rice 3-0 (8)- The Crusaders will get a very focused Loyola team at home on Friday night. Next: vs Loyola Academy

6. Stevenson 3-0 (9)- The Patriots are getting a big season so far from junior WR/DB Jordan Vincent. Next: @ Zion-Benton

7. Mount Carmel 2-1 (15)-The Caravan 's defense stood tall and was a huge key in upsetting Loyola on Saturday. Imagine the Caravan once the offense kicks things into a higher gear. Next: vs DeLaSalle

8. Loyola Academy 2-1 (2)- The Ramblers just didn't play well on Saturday and dropped a last second loss to Mount Carmel. Next: @ Brother Rice

9. Simeon 3-0 (20)- Shhhhh! The Wolverines are really good but...wait never mind everyone knows now that Simeon is for real. Believe in QB/ATH Alante Brown people. Next: vs Phillips vs Solorio

10. Lake Zurich 2-1 (10)- The Bears get a win over Zion-Benton on Friday but can the offense continue to get better from here on out? Next: vs Lake Forest

11. Cary-Grove 3-0 (11)- The Trojans get a HUGE test this Friday on the road in Huntley. Next: @ Huntley

12. Marist 2-1 (12)- The Redhawks get a nice win over Notre Dame as QB Mike Markett continues to show why he's one of the better QB's in Chicagoland this season. Next: @ St. Viator

13. Barrington 3-0 (14)- The Broncos are really young in spots but also really good. Junior QB Tommy Fitzpatrick has fit in well in the Broncos offense and junior WR Eric Darlington Jr. is fun to watch. Next: vs Evanston

14. Maine South 2-1 (6)- The biggest question for the Hawks? How long will injured QB Bobby Inserra be out of the lineup? Next: @ Conant

15. Oswego 3-0 (13)- The Panthers keep rolling but can someone test them in the Southwest Prairie this season? Anyone? Next: @ Joliet West

16. Bolingbrook 3-0 (16)- The Raiders have one of the state's best running back combos in Ant Williams Jr. and Quentin Pringle, strong line play and plenty of additional firepower. Beware. Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

17. Phillips 1-2 (3)- The offense will need to get it's act together if the Wildcats plan to conquer Class 6A in 2018. Next: vs Lincoln Park

18. Glenbard West 2-1 178)- The Hitters will get a big test this week on the road at up and coming York. Next: @ York

19. Richards 3-0 (18)- The Bulldogs could very well roll from here on out for the remainder of the regular season. Next: @ Oak Lawn

20. Benet Academy 3-0 (20)- The Redwings are quietly getting things in order and will be a team to watch against some of the higher ranked ESCC teams here down the line. Next: vs Notre Dame

21. Willowbrook 3-0 (21)- The Warriors got out to a quick lead over Leyden and rolled for the 26-9 win on Friday. Next: @ Addison Trail

22. Montini Catholic 3-0 (22)- The Broncos once again roll this time over Marmion Academy and keep loading up the wins before the CCL Blue meat grinder begins soon. Next: vs St. Joseph

23. Hinsdale Central 2-1 (24)- The Red Devils get a 7-0 win over OPRF last Friday and can the Red Devils find that Week 1 swagger I saw against Naperville Central? Next: @ Downers Grove North

24. Naperville Central 1-2 (25)- DO NOT let Trinity's 0-3 record fool you...they have lost to three nationally ranked powers in Carmel Ind., Warren Central Ind. and Moeller. Next: @ Trinity St.Matthews Ky.

25. Huntley 3-0 (NR)- The Red Raiders have found an terrific player in senior QB Chris Raffin and are looking to make more noise this week against CG. Next: vs Cary-Grove

26. New Trier 2-1 (26)- The Trevians get a nice bound back win on Friday over Fremd and now look to take on a solid Buffalo Grove team this week. Next: @ Buffalo Grove

27. Hillcrest 3-0 (27)- The Hawks are explosive on both sides of the football and are seeking big game in 2018. Next: vs Oak Forest

28. St. Charles North 2-1 (28)- The North Stars got nice production from it's running game in beating Wheaton North last Friday. Next: @ Geneva

29. Immaculate Conception 3-0 (29)- The Knights are rolling and get another big Metro Suburban test this Friday hosting Bishop McNamara. Next: vs Bishop McNamara

30. Waubonsie Valley 3-0 (NR)- The Warriors beat rival Neuqua Valley last Friday as the Waubonsie Valley defense is posting a very strong season so far in 2018. The road won't get any easier this week. Next: @ Edwardsville

Out: Prairie Ridge/Neuqua Valley

Others to Watch (in no order): West Aurora/Antioch/Rolling Meadows/Lincoln-Way Centra;/Plainfield South/Kenwood/York/DeKalb/Providence Catholic/Evanston/Hersey/St. Charles East/Glenbard East/Wheaton South/Prairie Ridge/Kaneland/Yorkville