Week 4 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy (3-0) (1) Loyola pulls off an impressive win on Saturday over St. Rita, but the schedule doesn't let up this week at Brother Rice. Next: @ Brother Rice

2. Maine South (3-0) (3) The Hawks get the offense back in gear in beating Fremd 47-14 last Friday. Palatine presents a new test and challenge this Friday night. Next: @ Palatine

3. Brother Rice (3-0) (4) The Crusaders will get a huge test this week hosting top ranked Loyola Academy . Next: vs Loyola Academy

4. Marist (3-0) (5) The Redhawks took care of business over Nazareth Academy 28-14 and will now need to ramp up it's game for Mount Carmel Week. Next: vs Mount Carmel

5. Naperville Central (2-1) (2) The Redhawks head over to Michigan and lose 17-14 to Novi Central Catholic and the Redhawks will enjoy the short drive over the Aurora this Friday night. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

6. Mount Carmel (3-0) (6) The Young Caravan roll past Notre Dame 50-22 and will get another big test this Friday at Marist. Next: @ Marist

7. Joliet Catholic (3-0) (7) The Hillmen beat DeLaSalle 48-14 as the JCA offense has remained productive minus standout RB Jordan Anderson. Will Anderson be back this week against longtime area rival Providence Catholic? Next: vs Providence Catholic

8. St. Rita (1-2) (8) The Mustangs just couldn't get much going on offense in a 37-7 loss on Saturday at Loyola. Will Kaleb Brown return soon to the Mustangs lineup? Next: vs Benet Academy

9. Lincoln Way East (2-1) (10) Lincoln Way East get a nice bounce back 42-0 win over Stagg and will now hit the road to take on Andrew in Tinley Park. Next: @ Andrew

10. Warren Township (2-1) (11) The Blue Devils wallop Zion-Benton 56-0 and will look to keep the Bears in check this week taking on Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich. Next: @ Lake Zurich

11. Batavia (3-0) (13) The Bulldogs grinded out an impressive 23-20 OT win over Wheaton North last Friday night. Sophomore QB Ryan Boe got better as the game progressed and could be a huge factor for Batavia the remainder of the season. Next: @ Lake Park

12. Glenbard West (3-0) (12) The Hitters get the 60-20 win over OPRF last Friday as the West offense continues to be highly explosive. Next: vs Proviso West

13. Neuqua Valley (3-0) (14) The Wildcats get a nice 26-21 win over St. Mary (Missouri) and will now zero in on DVC play this week at Naperville North. Next: @ Naperville North

14. Wheaton North (2-1) (9) The Falcons will be just fine this fall despite the 23-20 PT loss on Friday to Batavia. I fully expect a deep playoff rematch between the Bulldogs and the Falcons. Next: vs St Charles North

15. Cary Grove (3-0) (15) You seldom think explosiveness and offense when it comes to the Trojans, yet this Cary Grove offense has been just piling up the big plays and scores this season. Next: @ McHenry

16. Hinsdale Central (2-1) (16) The Doings Cup is up for grabs this week when the red Devils travel to take on district rival Hinsdale South. Next: @ Hinsdale South

17. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) (17) Big, big game this week for the Vikings taking on Lockport as the Vikings look to keep the up and coming Porters in check. Next: vs Lockport

18. Wheaton South (3-0) (22) The Tigers get an impressive win last Friday over St Charles North 12-10 as Ben Berkley adds a game winning 29 yard field goal. . Next: @ Geneva

19. Hersey (3-0) (19) The Huskies had no issues in walloping Maine East 63-0 last Friday night. The Huskies offense has been potent all season behind senior QB Jimmy Makuh. Next: vs Glenbrook North

20. Lockport (3-0) (20) The Porters will need to ramp up it's game this week on the road at Homewood-Flossmoor. Next: @ Homewood-Flossmoor

21. Bolingbrook (3-0) (21) The Raiders get a big game from sophomore WR I'Marion Stewart as the Raiders beat Lincoln Way West 23-17 last Friday night. Next: @ Sandburg

22. St. Charles North (2-1) (18) The North Stars end up losing to Wheaton South 12-10 last Friday and will need to get back to work taking on Wheaton North this Friday. The North Stars defense has been consistently strong so far this fall. Next: @ Wheaton North

23. Barrington (2-1) (23) The Broncos get a nice win last Friday over New Trier as the offense is starting to find it's groove behind QB Harley Thompson and RB Evan Panesis. Next: vs Glenbrook South

24. Prairie Ridge (3-0) (25) The Wolves get the 27-7 win over Huntley as the Prairie Ridge defense held down the Red Raiders offense to under 200 yards of total offense in the win. Next: vs Jacobs

25. Lemont (3-0) (26) The Lemont Team took care of business in beating Shepard 37-13 last Friday night for the win. Can Hillcrest present a strong test for the Lemont Football Team this week? Next: @ Hillcrest

26. Crete-Monee (2-1) (27) The Warriors are back in Southland conference play and look for Crete-Monee to pile up the wins. Next: @ Thornwood

27. New Trier (2-1) (24) The Trevians fall against Barrington and will look to bounce back this week at Conant. Next: @ Conant

28. Kankakee (3-0) (28) The Kays will hit the road and take on Centennial in Champaign Friday night. Next: vs Champaign Centennial

29. Providence Catholic (2-1) (NR) The Celtics get a big Week 3 win over Fenwick 21-20 and will gear up for a huge Joliet area showdown at Joliet Catholic. Next: @ Joliet Catholic

30. Richards (2-1) (30) The Bulldogs will get a big test this week hosting rival Shepard in a game that could have major South Suburban Red conference implications. Next: vs Shepard

Next Team Up: (in NO order): Richmond Burton/Buffalo Grove/ICCP/St. Francis/Marmion Academy/Glenbard North/South Elgin/Wilmington/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Vernon Hills/Libertyville

Out: Fenwick lost to Providence Catholic







