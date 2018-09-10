(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 4 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 3-0 (1) This week hosting Dunlap is the game that has been on everyone's schedule since last playoff season. Next: vs Dunlap

2. Montini Catholic- 3-0 (2) The Broncos keep winning, yet at what point do we begin to worry about not getting too much a test yet? Next: vs St. Joseph

3. Dunlap- 3-0 (3) The Eagles will bring it on Friday night to Washington and expect a big time atmosphere on both sides. Next: @ Washington

4. Hillcrest- 3-0 (4) The Hawks are getting on a nice early season roll and look primed for a conference title run and beyond this fall. Next: vs Oak Forest

5. Highland- 3-0 (6) The Bulldogs took care of Marion and focus in this week on longtime rival Jerseyville. Next: @ Jerseyville

6. Sterling 3-0 (7) The Golden Warriors have remained golden and up next is what has become a really good, competitive rivalry game with Kaneland. Next: vs Kaneland

7. Antioch- 3-0 (9) The Sequoits keep putting up points yet the defense has also been a real strength so far this fall. Next: vs Wauconda

8. Kaneland 3-0 (10) The Knights get a big test this week at Sterling. Next: @ Sterling

9. Marian Central Catholic- 2-1 (5) The Hurricanes got blown away by Nazareth Academy....it happens. Next: @ Marian Catholic

10. Sycamore 3-0 (NR) The Spartans are undefeated and now get a shot at DeKalb this week. Next: vs DeKalb at NIU

Out: St. Laurence