This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 3-0 (2) The Trojans have been rolling up the yards and points this season, yet Huntley presents a big test this week. Can the Trojans out battle the Red Raiders in the trenches? Next: @ Huntley

2. Phillips 1-2 (1) The Wildcats will need to get back to work and improve the offense and passing game. Next: @ Lincoln Park

3. Richards- 3-0 (3) The Bulldogs roll past Evergreen Park and have a very good chance of posting a perfect regular season. Next: @ Oak Lawn

4. Willowbrook- 3-0 (4) Still don't mess with the Warriors, Nick Heldreth and/or the Tumilty brothers. You'll be better off. Next: @ Addison Trail

5. Glenwood- 3-0 (6) The Titans are getting a big season from QB Luke Lehnen. Next: vs Decatur Eisenhower

6. DeKalb- 3-0 (7) The Barbs will face longtime rival Sycamore on Friday at NIU Huskie Stadium. Next: vs Sycamore @ NIU

7. Prairie Ridge- 2-1 (5) The Wolves lose for the first time on Friday in 30 games. While this isn't the Wolves team of the past few years it's still a very good and very dangerous team. Next: @ Dundee-Crown

8. Providence Catholic 3-0 (8) The Celtics are rolling but will need to ramp up it's game starting this week at St. Rita. Next: @ St. Rita

9. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-1 (9) SHG bounced back on Friday with a 50-6 win over Lanphier. This week is Southeast followed by the Leonard Bowl. Next: @ Springfield Southeast

10. Niles Notre Dame- 2-1 (10) The Dons will battle all comers this season and came up just short in a 28-21 loss to Marist. Can the Dons get the running game rolling this week at Benet? Next: @ Benet Academy

Out: None