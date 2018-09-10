(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 4 Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy- 3-0 (2) The Road Runners are clicking in all three phases and will be a very difficult out in both the ESCC and in Class 7A. Next: vs St. Patrick

2. Batavia 3-0 (1) The Bulldogs had little issue with Lake Park and face another former DVC team and now DuKane member this week in the Panthers. Next: @ Glenbard North

3. Brother Rice- 3-0 (3) The Crusaders will get a huge test this week hosting Loyola. Next: vs Loyola

4. Mount Carmel- 2-1 (5) Big time win over Loyola for the Caravan and first year head coach Jordan Lynch. Next: vs DeLaSalle

5. Simeon- 3-0 (7) The Wolverines show that they are still more than worthy of top CPL props in beating Phillips on Saturday night. Next: vs Solorio

6. East St. Louis- 2-1 (6) The Flyers get a very good road win last Friday over Edwardsville and can the Flyers stay healthy and win out the remainder of the regular season? Next: vs Belleville East

7. Lake Zurich- 2-1 (4) The Bears defense seems to be keeping them in most games this season. Can/will the offense find another gear or two from here on out in 2018? Next: vs Lake Forest

8. Benet Academy- 3-0 (8) The Redwings are playing well and a win this week over a very solid Notre Dame team will be big. Next: vs Notre Dame

9. Normal Community- 3-0 (9) The Irondudes rolled over Urbana 49-6 and get an interesting test this week in Neuqua Valley. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

10. St. Charles North- 2-1 (10) The North Stars defense was rock solid in it's win last Friday over Wheaton North. Next: @ Geneva

Out: None