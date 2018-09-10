(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 4 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 3-0 (1) The Griffins keep putting up the points this season while the East defense remains the (B)east defense. Next: @ Sandburg

2. Homewood-Flossmoor- 3-0 (4) The Vikings will get a huge challenge this week on the road at Bolingbrook. This is also a terrific rivalry game for both sides. Next: @ Bolingbrook

3. Stevenson- 3-0 (5) The Patriots just do work and keep winning in impressive manner. So why don't others have the Patriots ranked? I have NO idea.... Next: @ Zion-Benton

4. Loyola Academy- 2-1 (2) The Ramblers looked ....pretty vulnerable in it's loss to Mount Carmel on Saturday and the Ramblers are generally about as far as vulnerable as you can be. Next: @ Brother Rice

5. Marist- 2-1 (6) The Redhawks defense steps up and helps lead Marist to a nice win last Friday over Notre Dame? Next: @ St. Viator

6. Barrington 3-0 (9) The Broncos haver a very young core of starters who no question have talent will be fun to watch over the next few seasons. Next: vs Evanston

7. Maine South- 2-1 (3) The Hawks no question missed injured QB Bobby Inserra in last week's loss to Barrington, yet senior backup QB Cole Dow made some key strides late in the game. Next: @ Conant

8. Oswego- 3-0 (8) The Panthers just really haven't been tested yet this season and is that a good thing? Maybe. Maybe not. Next: @ Joliet West

9. Bolingbrook- 3-0 (NR) The Raiders have a potent backfield, an up and coming QB in junior Devyn Suggs and a strong offensive line. Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

10. Glenbard West- 2-1 (10) The Hilltoppers will get a big road test this week at York. Next: @ York

Out: Edwardsville