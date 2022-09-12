Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 3-0 (1) vs Jacksonville
2. Joliet Catholic 3-0 (2) @ Providence Catholic
3. Wheaton St. Francis 3-0 (3) @ Chicago Christian
4. Richmond Burton 3-0 (4) vs Normal West
5. Rochester 2-1 (5) vs Lanphier
6. Wheaton Academy 3-0 (NR) @ Bishop McNamara
7. Marengo 1-2 (6) vs Johnsburg
8. Stillman Valley 3-0 (NR) @ Dixon
9. Cahokia 1-2 (7) @ Marion
10. Carterville 3-0 (NR) @ DuQuoin