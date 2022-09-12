Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10
1. Kankakee 2-1 (1) @ Peoria Manual
2. Morris 3-0 (3) vs Woodstock North
3. Nazareth Academy 1-2 (2) vs Niles Notre Dame
4. Mascoutah 3-0 (4) @ Waterloo
5. Mahomet Seymour/St. Patrick 3-0/2-1 (5/5) @ Lincoln/vs Marian Catholic
6. Highland 3-0 (6) @ Jerseyville
7. Sycamore 3-0 (7) vs Ottawa
8. Morgan Park 3-0 (8) vs Curie at Rockne
9. Sterling 2-1 (9) @ Rock Island Alleman
10. Peoria 3-0 (10) vs Normal Community