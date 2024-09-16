Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

in other news
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 FREE Edition Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury
Daily Herald: Glenbard South 2026 OL Josh Schwendeman had it all in front of him but a June injury changed a
3-Star DT King Liggins Talks Iowa Offer and Visit
On an unofficial visit to campus yesterday, 2026 defensive tackle King Liggins picked up an offer from Iowa.
Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College
Former East St. Louis and Missouri's Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College
in other news
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 FREE Edition Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury
Daily Herald: Glenbard South 2026 OL Josh Schwendeman had it all in front of him but a June injury changed a
Week 4 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10
1. Chicago Mount Carmel 2-1 (1) vs Nazareth Academy
2. Batavia 3-0 (2) vs Lake Park
3. Downers Grove North 3-0 (3) vs Glenbard West
4. Edwardsville 1-1 (4) TBA
5. Normal Community 3-0 (9) @ Kankakee
6. St Rita 2-1 (7) @ St. Francis
7. St Charles North 3-0 (NR) @ Batavia
8. Brother Rice 1-2 (6) @ Loyola
9. Hononegah 3-0 (NR) vs Guilford
10. Quincy 3-0 (10) @ Moline
Out: Wheaton North