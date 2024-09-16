Advertisement

Published Sep 16, 2024
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Week 4 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 2-1 (1) vs Nazareth Academy

2. Batavia 3-0 (2) vs Lake Park

3. Downers Grove North 3-0 (3) vs Glenbard West

4. Edwardsville 1-1 (4) TBA

5. Normal Community 3-0 (9) @ Kankakee

6. St Rita 2-1 (7) @ St. Francis

7. St Charles North 3-0 (NR) @ Batavia

8. Brother Rice 1-2 (6) @ Loyola

9. Hononegah 3-0 (NR) vs Guilford

10. Quincy 3-0 (10) @ Moline

Out: Wheaton North

