EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

football

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll

1. Mount Carmel (2-1) (1) @ DeLaSalle

2. Batavia (3-0) (2) vs Wheaton South

3. Nazareth Academy (2-0) (3) vs Marist

4. DeKalb (2-0) (4) vs Naperville Central

5. Wheaton North (3-0) (NR) @ St. Charles North

6. St. Charles North (2-1) (6) vs Wheaton North

7. Prospect (3-0) (7) @ Rolling Meadows

8. Wheaton South (2-1) (5) @ Batavia

9. Lincoln Way West (3-0) (10) @ Homewood-Flossmoor

10.Willowbrook (3-0) (NR) @ York

Out: Hersey/Hononegah

On The Rise (in no order): Yorkville/Benet Academy/Phillips/Hersey/Hononegah

