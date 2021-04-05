EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll
1. Mount Carmel (2-1) (1) @ DeLaSalle
2. Batavia (3-0) (2) vs Wheaton South
3. Nazareth Academy (2-0) (3) vs Marist
4. DeKalb (2-0) (4) vs Naperville Central
5. Wheaton North (3-0) (NR) @ St. Charles North
6. St. Charles North (2-1) (6) vs Wheaton North
7. Prospect (3-0) (7) @ Rolling Meadows
8. Wheaton South (2-1) (5) @ Batavia
9. Lincoln Way West (3-0) (10) @ Homewood-Flossmoor
10.Willowbrook (3-0) (NR) @ York
Out: Hersey/Hononegah
On The Rise (in no order): Yorkville/Benet Academy/Phillips/Hersey/Hononegah
