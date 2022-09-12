Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Week 4 Top 10
1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1) vs Andrew
2. Loyola 3-0 (2) vs Brother Rice
3. Glenbard West 3-0 (3) @ Proviso West
4. Warren Township 3-0 (4) @ Stevenson
5. Maine South 2-1 (5) vs Prospect
6. York 3-0 (6) vs Downers Grove North
7. Bolingbrook 2-1 (7) vs Sandburg
8. Marist 2-1 (8) @ Mount Carmel
9. Naperville North 3-0 (9) @ Neuqua Valley
10. Edwardsville 3-0 (10) vs OFallon