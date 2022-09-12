News More News
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll

EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Week 4 Top 10

1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1) vs Andrew

2. Loyola 3-0 (2) vs Brother Rice

3. Glenbard West 3-0 (3) @ Proviso West

4. Warren Township 3-0 (4) @ Stevenson

5. Maine South 2-1 (5) vs Prospect

6. York 3-0 (6) vs Downers Grove North

7. Bolingbrook 2-1 (7) vs Sandburg

8. Marist 2-1 (8) @ Mount Carmel

9. Naperville North 3-0 (9) @ Neuqua Valley

10. Edwardsville 3-0 (10) vs OFallon

