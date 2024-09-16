in other news
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 4 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE: Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 FREE Edition Week 4 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
DH: Glenbard South’s Schwendeman bouncing back from injury
Daily Herald: Glenbard South 2026 OL Josh Schwendeman had it all in front of him but a June injury changed a
3-Star DT King Liggins Talks Iowa Offer and Visit
On an unofficial visit to campus yesterday, 2026 defensive tackle King Liggins picked up an offer from Iowa.
Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College
Former East St. Louis and Missouri's Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College
Week 4 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1) @ Naperville North
2. Loyola 1-2 (2) vs Brother Rice
3. York 3-0 (5) @ OPRF
4. Naperville Central 3-0 (6) vs Stagg
5. Barrington 3-0 (7) @ Maine South
6. Marist 3-0 (8) @ Joliet Catholic
7. Oswego 3-0 (10) vs Joliet Central
8. Maine South 1-2 (3) vs Barrington
9. Warren Township 1-2 (4) @ Lake Forest
10. Fremd 3-0 (NR) @ Deerfield
Out: Homewood Flossmoor