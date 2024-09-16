Advertisement

 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran

 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran
 • Tim OHalloran
Published Sep 16, 2024
Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Week 4 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 8A Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1) @ Naperville North

2. Loyola 1-2 (2) vs Brother Rice

3. York 3-0 (5) @ OPRF

4. Naperville Central 3-0 (6) vs Stagg

5. Barrington 3-0 (7) @ Maine South

6. Marist 3-0 (8) @ Joliet Catholic

7. Oswego 3-0 (10) vs Joliet Central

8. Maine South 1-2 (3) vs Barrington

9. Warren Township 1-2 (4) @ Lake Forest

10. Fremd 3-0 (NR) @ Deerfield

Out: Homewood Flossmoor

