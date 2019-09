Out: None

7. St. Laurence 2-1 (7) vs Nazareth

6. Sycamore 2-1 (8) vs Ottawa

4. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-1 (4) vs Springfield Southeast

2. Montini 2-1 (2) vs St Riita

1. East St. Louis 3-0 (1) vs Belleville West

More News

News More News

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.