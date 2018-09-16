2018 Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 4-0 (1)- Most Valuable Player So Far? QB Jack Baltz. Next: vs Lincoln-Way Central

2. Nazareth Academy 4-0 (2)- Most Valuable Player So Far? QB JJ McCarthy Next: @ Benet Academy

3. Batavia 4-0 (3)- Most Valuable Player So Far? LB Luke Weerts/LB Michael Jansey

Next: vs Wheaton South

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 (4)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB Leon Tanna. Next: vs Lincoln-Way West

5. Brother Rice 4-0 (5)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB John Bean. Next: @ Providence Catholic

6. Stevenson 4-0 (6)- Most Valuable Player so far? OLB Maema Njongmeta. Next: vs Lake Zurich

7. Mount Carmel 3-1 (7)-Most Valuable Player so far? RB/LB Kenenna Odeluga. Next: @ Marmion Academy

8. Cary-Grove 4-0 (11)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB/LB Danny Daigle. Next: vs Dundee-Crown

9. Simeon 4-0 (9)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Alante Brown. Next: vs Perspectives

10. Marist 3-1 (12)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Mike Markett. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

11. Loyola Academy 2-2 (8)- Most Valuable Player so far? WR Rory Boos. Next: @ St. Ignatius

12. Maine South 3-1 (14)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB/LB Jimmy Bartell. Next: vs Evanston

13. Oswego 4-0 (15)- Most Valuable Player so far? WR/S Jamal Fomby. Next: vs Plainfield East

14. Glenbard West 3-1 1(18)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB Tyquan Cox. Next: vs Downers Grove North

15. Richards 4-0 (19)- Most Valuable Player so far? ATH Sebastian Castro. Next: vs Shepard

16. Evanston 4-0 (NR)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Ben Tarpley. Next: vs Maine South

17. Phillips 2-2 (17)- Most Valuable Player so far? WR/S Fabian McCray. Next: vs Morgan Park

18. Barrington 3-1 (13)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Tommy Fitzpatrick. Next: @ Conant

19. Willowbrook 4-0 (21)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Sam Tumilty. Next: vs Hinsdale South

20. Naperville Central 2-2 (24)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Payton Thorne. Next: @ Metea Valley

21. Bolingbrook 3-1 (16)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB Quentin Pringle. Next: @ Bradley

22. Montini Catholic 4-0 (22)- Most Valuable Player so far? RB Nick Fedanzo. Next: vs St. Rita

23. Hinsdale Central 3-1 (23)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Matt Rush. Next: vs York

24. New Trier 3-1 (26)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Carson Ochsenhirt. Next: @ Niles West

25. Hillcrest 4-0 (27)- Most Valuable Player so far? WR/DB Corey Crooms. Next: vs Lemont

26. St. Charles North 3-1 (28)- Most Valuable Player so far? WR/DB Tyler Nubin. Next: vs Lake Park

27. Waubonsie Valley 4-0 (30)- Most Valuable Player so far? The Warriors defense. Next: vs Naperville North

28. Notre Dame 3-1 (NR) Most Valuable Player so far? RB Ty Gavin. Next: vs Marian Central Catholic

29. Immaculate Conception 4-0 (29)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB/DB Khalil Saunders. Next: @ Aurora Christian

30. Benet Academy 3-1 (20)- Most Valuable Player so far? QB Conor Gillespie. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

Out: Lake Zurich/Huntley

Others to Watch (in no order): Huntley/Lake Zurich/Prairie Ridge/Antioch/Glenbard East/Lincoln-Way Central/Rolling Meadows/Plainfield South/Kenwood/DeKalb/Providence Catholic/Hersey/Joliet Catholic/Wheaton South/Yorkville