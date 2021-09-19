Week 5 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy (4-0) (1) Loyola hangs on for the 46-43 win over Brother Rice on the South Side Friday night. Can the Ramblers offense reload minus standout injured RB Marco Maldonado? Next: @ Fenwick

2. Mount Carmel (4-0) (6) The Young Caravan get a strong 26-14 win at Marist last Friday as junior ATH Damarion Arrington us emerging as a go to guy for the Young Caravan so far this fall. Next: @ St. Ignatius

3. Brother Rice (3-1) (3) The Crusaders hung for four quarters in a 46-43 loss to Loyola, as QB Jack Lausch again shows he's a real big time play makers for Brother Rice this season. Next: @ DeLaSalle

4. Naperville Central (3-1) (5) The Redhawks get 17-14 win over Waubonsie Valley last Friday night. Hmmmm. Interesting. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

5. Joliet Catholic (4-0) (7) The Hillmen roll to a 42-0 win over Providence Catholic. Next: vs Crete-Monee

6. St. Rita (2-2) (8) The Mustangs get a 21-0 win over Benet Academy Friday night. When will Kaleb Brown return to the St Rita lineup? Next: vs St Patrick

7. Marist (3-1) (4) The Redhawks will need to rebound after a tough loss at home to the Caravan Friday night. Next: @ Marmion Academy

8. Lincoln Way East (3-1) (9) Lincoln Way East head coach Rob Zvonar captures his 200th win Friday night over Andrew. That's 200 wins in 20 years not too bad for a program that has never missed the IHSA state playoff field since beginning playing varsity football. Next: @ Bolingbrook

9. Warren Township (3-1) (10) The Blue Devils wallop Lake Zurich 42-0 and look to be getting the early offensive woes in order over the past few weeks. Next: vs Stevenson

10. Batavia (4-0) (11) The Bulldogs get a 42-8 win over Lake Park and next up is up and coming Glenbard North. Next: vs Glenbard North

11. Glenbard West (4-0) (12) The Hitters get the 63-0 win over Proviso West on Saturday. Next: @ Addison Trail

12. Neuqua Valley (4-0) (13) The Wildcats get a big time special teams touchdown from Palmer Domschke and beat Naperville North 21-7 last Friday. Huge showdown in South Naperville on Friday night. Next: vs Naperville Central

13. Wheaton North (3-1) (14) The Falcons 35-3 over St. Charles North last Friday as RB Brayton Maske rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Next: vs Lake Park

14. Cary Grove (4-0) (15) It's Fox Valley Super Bowl time on Saturday. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

15. Hinsdale Central (3-1) (16) The Doings Cup remains on the Red Devils side with a 48-0 walloping of Hinsdale South on Friday night. Next: @ OPRF

16. Hersey (4-0) (19) The Huskies just keep rolling but the schedule will ramp up much more down the regular season road. Next: @ Elk Grove

17. Lockport (4-0) (20) The Porters played strong defense and shutout H-F 22-0 on Friday night. Keep an eye on senior WR Ryan Little for the Porters this season. Next: @ Sandburg

18. Bolingbrook (4-0) (21) The Raiders now look to upset rival Lincoln Way East this Friday in Bolingbrook. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

19. Palatine (2-2) (NR) The Pirates pull off a huge 20-19 win over Maine South on Friday night minus standout WR Jacob Bostick who missed due to an injury. Next: @ Schaumburg

20. Maine South (3-1) (2) The Hawks will look to rebound this week after a stunning 20-19 loss to Palatine last Friday. Next: @ Glenbrook North

21. Prairie Ridge (4-0) (24) It's Fox Valley Super Bowl Time on Saturday! Next: @ Cary Grove

22. Lemont (4-0) (25) The Lemont team with No Current Nickname gets a big win over Hillcrest last Friday night. Next: vs TF North

23. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1) (17) The Vikings will need to get it's offense in order after being shut out 22-0 last Friday over Lockport. . Next: @ Bradley

24. Crete-Monee (3-1) (26) The Warriors once again take on a ranked opponent on the road this week in Joliet Catholic. Can the Warriors stun the Hillmen at home this week? Next: @ Joliet Catholic

25. New Trier (3-1) (27) The Trevians begin Central Suburban South conference play this week at an always tough to beat Evanston. Next: @ Evanston

26. Kankakee (4-0) (28) The Kays keep things rolling and are looking towards some big showdowns later in the regular season. Next: @ Thornwood

27. Richards (3-1) (30) The Bulldogs open it's new turf in prime fashion and will now zero in on capturing a South Suburban Red conference title. Next: @ Oak Lawn

28. South Elgin (4-0) (NR) The Storm has outscored it's opponents 192-14 so far this season. Next: @ Glenbard East

29. Libertyville (4-0) (NR) The Wildcats are also undefeated this season and are getting a big season from RB Nate Van Witzenburg. Next: @ Mundelein

30. Glenbard North (4-0) (NR) The Panthers hit the Top 30 this week and this program always plays hard nosed, physical football year in and year out. Next: @ Batavia

Next Team Up: (in NO order): St. Ignatius/Deerfield/ICCP/St. Francis/York/Morris/Geneva/Richmond Burton/Buffalo Grove/Wilmington/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Oswego/ Oswego East/Wauconda

Out: Wheaton South/St. Charles North/Barrington/Providence Catholic







