My Class 5A Week 5 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 4-0 (1) The Panthers get a huge win last Friday over rival Dunlap. This week is also the ultimate trap game against a very good Morton team. Next: @ Morton

2. Montini Catholic- 4-0 (2) The Broncos better not overlook St. Rita this week. Next: vs St Rita

3. Dunlap- 3-1 (3) The Eagles suffer a tough loss to Washington...and if you missed the game I'm sure we will have a rematch in say Round 2? Quarterfinals? Next: vs Metamora

4. Hillcrest- 4-0 (4) The Hawks have been waiting to get at Lemont for a long time now. Next: vs Lemont

5. Highland- 4-0 (5) The Bulldogsare just rolling and can anyone in the Mississippi Valley challenge them? Next: vs Troy

6. Sterling 4-0 (6) The Golden Warriors used it's big play capabilities to beat Kaneland last Friday. Next: @ Geneseo

7. Antioch- 4-0 (7) The Sequoits keep rolling ion the Northwest Lake County conference and could Lakes be the biggest test before the playoffs?. Next: vs Grant

8. Marian Central Catholic- 3-1 (9) The Hurricanes will need to ramp things up in a big way this week at Notre Dame. Next: @ Notre Dame

9. Joliet Catholic 3-1 (NR) The Hilltoppers are getting a big season from senior RB Keenan Hailey but the competition level goes thru the roof starting this week. Next: @ Marist

10. Sycamore 3-1 (10) The Spartans drop a close one to rival DeKalb and it won't get any easier this week against up and coming Yorkville. Next: @ Yorkville

Out: Kaneland