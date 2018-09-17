This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 4-0 (1) The Trojans make another statement last Friday in beating Huntley. Seems like things are taking shape for another major FVC showdown down the line against you know who. Next: vs Dundee-Crown

2. Richards- 4-0 (3) The Bulldogs could very well roll the rest of the South Suburban Red slate and will hopefully get a few upcoming tests soon. Next: vs Shepard

3. Phillips 2-2 (2) The Wildcats offense took a bit but got it going in a win over Lincoln Park. Next: vs Perspectives

4. Willowbrook- 4-0 (4) The Warriors aren't exactly a blow everyone out by 40 plus type of team...instead they just beat people and then move on. Nice test this week against the Hornets. Next: vs Hinsdale South

5. Glenwood- 4-0 (5) The Titans will head west down The Gooey Megginson Expressway (I-72) to take on Jacksonville. Next: vs Jacksonville

6. DeKalb- 4-0 (7) The Barbs get a huge win last Friday over rival Sycamore at NIU. Next: @ Kaneland

7. Niles Notre Dame- 3-1 (10) The Dons get a big win over Benet last Friday and strength of schedule vaults them ahead of a few others ranked this week. Next: vs Marian Central Catholic

8. Prairie Ridge- 3-1 (7) The Wolves scores 70 points in beating Dundee-Crown last Friday...and the defense allowed 55 points? Yikes. Next: vs McHenry

9. Providence Catholic 4-0 (8) The Celtics are rolling but now comes even bigger test starting this week hosing Brother Rice. Next: vs Brother Rice

10. Sacred Heart Griffin 3-1 (9) SHG rolled over Southeast and now it's time for the Leonard Bowl. Oh and Ken Leonard is tied for the most wins in IHSA coaching history and a win over his son Derek Leonard this week would give him the record....no pressure. Next: vs Rochester

Out: None