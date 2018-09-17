(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 5 Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy- 4-0 (1) The Road Runners have been rolling but they must not get complacent because some bigger tests begin this week in ESCC play. Next: @ Benet Academy

2. Batavia 4-0 (2) The Bulldogs have also been rolling but this team still needs to keep working and improving for bigger games to come. Suddenly this week is a BIG test for the Bulldogs. Next: vs Wheaton South

3. Brother Rice- 4-0 (3) The Crusaders are just clicking on all cylinders these days. Everyone who ranked the Crusaders in the pre-season raise your hand (I'm the only one raising a hand FYI). Next: @ :Providence Catholic

4. Mount Carmel- 3-1 (4) The Caravan start CCL Green play this week and remain the hands down favorite. Next: @ Marmion Academy

5. Simeon- 4-0 (5) The Wolverines have a very good chance at winning out the remainder of the regular season but also need to avoid complacency. Next: vs Perspectives

6. East St. Louis- 3-1 (6) The Flyers sure look like a state title contender to me and imagine if the Flyers decided to not move up and stay in 5A? Next: @ Collinsville

7. St. Charles North- 3-1 (10) The North Stars have done a terrific job of overcoming early season injuries and WR/DB Ty Nubin is a game changer. Next: vs Lake Park

8. Wheaton South- 4-0 (NR) Hey!!! I remember you guys....huge win over St. Charles East East Friday has the Fighting Muhitches playing inspired football. Next: @ Batavia

9. Benet Academy- 3-1 (8) The Redwings drop a tough one to Notre Dame last Friday. Hosting Nazareth Academy this week won't get any easier. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

10. Normal Community- 3-1 (9) The Ironmen drop a 36-35 last minute loss to Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats break off a 76 yard Brandt Stare kickoff return for touchdown in the come from behind win. Next: @ Peoria Manual

Out: Lake Zurich