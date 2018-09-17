(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 5 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 4-0 (1) The Griffins are still rolling and we still haven't seen standout 4 star WR AJ Henning play yet this season. Next: vs Lincoln-Way Central

2. Homewood-Flossmoor- 4-0 (2) The Vikings defense has been on lock so far this season and slowing down RB Leon Tanna and the Vikes running game has been a challenge to say the least. Next: vs Lincoln-Way West

3. Stevenson- 4-0 (3) Seems like we have some very differing opinions on the Pats this season in the polling world. Next: vs Lake Zurich

4. Marist- 3-1 (5) The Redhawks defense will get tested this week in trying to slow down the Hilltoppers running game. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

5. Loyola Academy- 2-2 (4) The Ramblers have been beaten two weeks in a row and I fully expect this team to circle the wagons and get things fixed starting this week. Next: @ St. Ignatius

6. Maine South- 3-1 (7) The Hawks will have it's hands full this week against the up and coming Wildkits. When will QB Bobby Inserra return? Next: @ Evanston

7. Oswego- 4-0 (8) The Panthers have been making it look really easy so far in 2018. So are the Panthers that good, the Southwest Prairie not that good...or a little of both maybe? Next: vs Plainfield East

8. Glenbard West- 3-1 (10) The Hilltoppers have it's running game locked in led by senior RB Tyquan Cox. Next: vs Downers Grove North

9. Evanston- 4-0 (NR) Is this the year that the Wildkits starts to live up to the hype? This is a very athletic and talented team folks. Next: vs Maine South

10. Barrington 3-1 (6) The Broncos will need to find some answers after getting locked down by Evanston. And how good is the Mid Suburban West in 2018? Asking for a friend...Next: @ Conant

Out: Bolingbrook