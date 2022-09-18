(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 5 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Saturday evening on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 4-0 (1) Huge showdown this Friday in Frankfort against the Raiders. Next: Vs Bolingbrook

2. Mount Carmel 4-0 (2) No one this week on the Caravan sideline will forget what happened the last time they played St. Ignatius. Next: vs St. Ignatius

3. Loyola 4-0 (3) The Ramblers have been making the Illinois portion of the schedule looks way too easy so far this season. Next:vs Fenwick

4. Glenbard West 4-0 (4) Has there been a (Joey) Pope sighting in Glen Ellyn yet? Next: vs Addison Trail

5. Warren Township 4-0 (5) Can anyone including Da Bears this week push this Warren team in the North Suburban? Next: vs Lake Zurich

6. Simeon 4-0 (7) The Wolverines will get a few upcoming test on the remainder of the schedule. Next: vs Hubbard

7. Prospect 4-0 (18) The Knights are rolling behind QB Brad Vierniesel, but will Frank Covey be Ok? Next: vs Hersey

8. York 4-0 (8) The Dukies get the OT win over DGN last Friday and face several more strong opponents again this week including Lyons this week. Next: @ Lyons Township

9. Joliet Catholic 4-0 (9) The Hill survive at Providence. Can the Hilltoppers defense slow down the big play ability of Crete-Monee? Next: @ Crete-Monee

10. Bolingbrook 3-1 (10) The Raiders will need all hands on deck this week traveling to LW Beast. Can a freshman QB (Jonas Williams) lead them and win in Frankfort? Next: @ Lincoln Way East

11. Maine South 2-2 (6) The Hawks will go from the fire right back into more fire this week at GBS. Next: @ Glenbrook South

12. Jacobs 4-0 (26) The Golden Eagles run the ball well and have enough of a passing game to make them much harder to defend this season. Next: @ Huntley

13. Lyons Township 4-0 (23) The Lions will also need all hands on deck facing York and standout QB Matt Vezza. Next: vs York

14. Marist 2-2 (11) The Redhawks will look to get back in the win column this week hosting the Cadets. Next: vs Marmion Academy

15. Lemont 4-0 (15) People seem to be sleeping on Lemont these days. Don't. Next: vs Tinley Park

16. St. Rita 2-2 (17) The Mustangs will get a solid test this week taking on the Shamrocks and the best band in high school football at Trition College. Next: @ St Patrick

17. Neuqua Valley 3-1 (30) The Wildcats always seems to find nine lives and get a huge win over Naperville North last Friday. This week Naperville Central is fired up about trying to upset the Wildcats. Next: @ Naperville Central

18. Naperville North 3-1 (12) The Huskies will need to reload after a tough loss last Friday to Neuqua Valley. Next: vs DeKalb

19. Kankakee 3-1 (19) The Kays are biding time and getting ready for a huge Week 9 showdown in the Southland. Next: vs Thornwood

20. Wheaton North/St Charles North 3-1/3-1 (13/NR) Next: @ Lake Park/@ Geneva

21. Batavia 2-2 (20) Glenbard North will give the Bulldogs everything they can handle this Friday. Next: @ Glenbard North

22. Geneva 4-0 (25) Next: vs St. Charles North The Vikings are a great story so far this season, but the schedule ramps up big time starting this Friday.

23. Homewood Flossmoor 3-1 (NR) The Vikings get a big win last Friday over defending 8A state champion Lockport Porters. Bradley is a sneaky good team. Next: vs Bradley

24. St. Francis 4-0 (24) The Rosholt Hornets are 0-4 so far this season. Next: @ Rosholt Wisc

25. Glenbrook South 4-0 (NR) The Titans get a huge Thursday upset win over Palatine and it won't get any easier this week hosting Maine South. Next: vs Maine South

26. Prairie Ridge 3-1 (14) QB Tyler Vasey will be a Player of the Year candidate this season. Next: vs Cary Grove

27. Plainfield North 4-0 (27) The Tigers also see it's schedule tamp up starting this week hosting Oswego. QB Demir Ashiru is having a big season for Plainfield North. . Next: vs Oswego

28. Morris 4-0 (28) The Big Red Machine (a new nickname maybe? ) just keeps rolling along. Can you imagine if Morris drops down to 4A? Next: @ LaSalle Peru

29. Notre Dame 3-1 (29) The Dons get a nice bounce back win over Nazareth Academy last Friday. Next: @ St. Viator

30. Palatine 3-1 (22) The Pirates now begin conference play with an eye on the Mid Sub West title. Next: @ Conant

Out: Lockport/Brother Rice

Next In: ICCP/Crete-Monee/Carmel/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Richmond Burton/St. Ignatius/Glenbard South/South Elgin/Hersey/Wheaton Academy/St. Patrick/Grayslake North/Naperville Central