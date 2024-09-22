Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

in other news
2027 WR Burrell has arrived
Chicago Mount Carmel sophomore WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is already making an impact for the Caravan
2027 DB Harrington is on the rise
Chicago Mount Carmel 2027 DB Tavares Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is a name to watch this season for the Caravan.
Daily Herald: More Player of the Year Candidates
Make sure to check out EDGYTIM's work this season in the Daily Herald all season long
Watch: Week 4 3rd and Leng Podcast
Watch: The 3rd and Leng podcast is back as Coach Matt Leng and EDGYTIM break down everything IHSA small school football.
Week 3: The Underclassmen Report
Week 3 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Nazareth Academy and Mount Carmel
in other news
2027 WR Burrell has arrived
Chicago Mount Carmel sophomore WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is already making an impact for the Caravan
2027 DB Harrington is on the rise
Chicago Mount Carmel 2027 DB Tavares Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is a name to watch this season for the Caravan.
Daily Herald: More Player of the Year Candidates
Make sure to check out EDGYTIM's work this season in the Daily Herald all season long