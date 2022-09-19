News More News
Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

2022 Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 30 poll

Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10

1. Kankakee 3-1 (1) vs Thornwood

2. Morris 4-0 (2) @ LaSalle Peru

3. Mahomet Seymour 4-0 (5) vs Charleston

4. St. Patrick 3-1 (5) vs St Rita

5. Highland 4-0 (6) vs Troy

6. Sycamore 4-0 (7) @ Rochelle

7. Morgan Park 4-0 (8) @ Kenwood

8. Sterling 3-1 (9) vs Geneseo

9. Peoria 4-0 (10) vs Peoria Manual

10. Glenbard South 4-0 (NR) @ Bartlett

Out: Nazareth Academy

