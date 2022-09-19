Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
2022 Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 30 poll
Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10
1. Kankakee 3-1 (1) vs Thornwood
2. Morris 4-0 (2) @ LaSalle Peru
3. Mahomet Seymour 4-0 (5) vs Charleston
4. St. Patrick 3-1 (5) vs St Rita
5. Highland 4-0 (6) vs Troy
6. Sycamore 4-0 (7) @ Rochelle
7. Morgan Park 4-0 (8) @ Kenwood
8. Sterling 3-1 (9) vs Geneseo
9. Peoria 4-0 (10) vs Peoria Manual
10. Glenbard South 4-0 (NR) @ Bartlett
Out: Nazareth Academy