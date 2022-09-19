Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 30 poll
Week 5 EDGYTIM,com Class 6A Top 10
1. East St Louis 2-2 (1) @ O'Fallon
2. Simeon 4-0 (2) vs Hubbard
3. Lemont 4-0 (4) vs Tinley Park
4. Prairie Ridge 3-1 (3) vs Cary Grove
5. Niles Notre Dame 3-1 (5) @ St. Viator
6. Glenwood 4-0 (6) @ Rochester
7. St. Ignatius 3-1 (7) @ Mount Carmel
8. Crete-Monee 3-1 (8) vs Joliet Catholic
9. Crystal Lake South 3-1 (9) vs Central (formerly known as Burlington Central)
10. Carmel 4-0 (NR) vs Nazareth Academy
Out: Nazareth Academy