News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-19 07:35:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2022 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 6A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Week 5 EDGYTIM,com Class 6A Top 10

1. East St Louis 2-2 (1) @ O'Fallon

2. Simeon 4-0 (2) vs Hubbard

3. Lemont 4-0 (4) vs Tinley Park

4. Prairie Ridge 3-1 (3) vs Cary Grove

5. Niles Notre Dame 3-1 (5) @ St. Viator

6. Glenwood 4-0 (6) @ Rochester

7. St. Ignatius 3-1 (7) @ Mount Carmel

8. Crete-Monee 3-1 (8) vs Joliet Catholic

9. Crystal Lake South 3-1 (9) vs Central (formerly known as Burlington Central)

10. Carmel 4-0 (NR) vs Nazareth Academy

Out: Nazareth Academy

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}