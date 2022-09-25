News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-25 12:29:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30

All uncommitted 2023' and PostGrads. Join us Wednesday December 7th at The Max in McCook
All uncommitted 2023' and PostGrads. Join us Wednesday December 7th at The Max in McCook
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 6 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (1) The Griffins pass a big test last Friday over Bolingbrook. Next: @ Sandburg

2. Mount Carmel 5-0 (2) The Caravan just keep a rollin and can someone bring back Jordan Lynch's bike please? Next: @ Brother Rice

3. Loyola Academy 5-0 (3) The Ramblers get to break away from the North Shore on Friday to take on the Redhawks. Next: @ Marist

4. Glenbard West 5-0 (4) HUGE West Suburban Silver showdown this week. Next: @ York

5. York 5-0 (8) The Dukes get a nice Saturday day road win over Lyons Township. Next up is West in a HUGE showdown. Next: vs Glenbard West

6. Simeon 5-0 (6) The Wolverines just keep collecting wins....and will someone please offer standout RB Andre Crews a scholarship soon? Next: @ Curie

7. Maine South 3-2 (11) The Hawks square off against the up and coming Titans this week. Next: @ Glenbrook South

8. Marist 3-2 (14) The Redhawks are looking for a signature win this season and could this week be that week? Next: vs Loyola

9. St. Rita 3-2 (16) The Mustangs will look to get past the Road Runners on Friday night in LaGrange Park. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

10. St. Charles North 4-1 (20) The North Stars get a huge win over Geneva last Friday as do it all RB/LB Drew Surges had another big game. Next: @ Lake Park

11. Lake Zurich 4-1 (NR) Da Bears. Great to see LZ back in the rankings and beating Warren no question is a huge mid season statement win. Next: @ Libertyville

12. Neuqua Valley 4-1 (17) The Wildcats are getting a big effort from it's defense along with backup QB and now starter Ryan Mohler. Next: @ Metea Valley

13. Bolingbrook 3-2 (10) Please pray for Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow who is fine but who is also dealing with a health issues. Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

14. Naperville North 4-1 (18) The Huskies will get a big test this Friday in the first of two regular season meeting with cross-town rival Naperville Central. Next: vs Naperville Central

15. Lemont 5-0 (15) The Lemont Football Team just keeps winning. That's all. Next: vs TF North

16. Batavia 3-2 (21) The Bulldogs will have another big test this Friday hosting Wheaton South. Next: vs Wheaton South

17. Hersey 5-0 (NR) The Huskies get a huge win over rival Prospect last Friday night. Also don't sleep on the Mustangs this week. Next: @ Rolling Meadows

18. Kankakee 4-1 (19) The Kays also just keep winning. Next: vs Rich Township

19. Crete-Monee 3-2 (NR) Crete was able to show off it's explosiveness in beating JCA 48-42 last Friday. Josh Franklin is the real deal. Next: @ Thornridge

20. Joliet Catholic 4-1 (9) The Hilltoppers will need to shore up the defense this week with taking on the Vikings in Burbank. Next: @ St. Laurence

21. Prospect 4-1 (7) The Knights will look to get back on track taking on undefeated Elk Grove. Next: @ Elk Grove

22. Warren Township 4-1 (5) Could this be a possible trap game this week for the Blue Devils? Six Flags is still very much open folks. Next: @ Mundelein

23. Homewood Flossmoor 4-1 (23) The Vikings get a tight win over Bradley last Friday. The Alec Anderson trophy is on the line this week. Next: @ Bolingbrook

24. St. Francis 5-0 (24) The Spartans beat Champaign Central last week. Next: vs Aurora Christian

25. Glenbrook South 5-0 (25) Huge home showdown against Swagger High this Friday. Next: vs Maine South

26. Prairie Ridge 4-1 (26) The Wolves look to keep things rolling in the now wide open Fox Valley Conference. Next: @ Hampshire

27. Plainfield North 5-0 (27) The Tigers are getting a huge season son far from QB Demir Ashiru. Next: vs Oswego

28. Morris 5-0 (28) Maybe the best overall game in the State of Illinois this week here as Morris hits the road to take on the always salty Spartans. Next: @ Richmond Burton

29. Notre Dame 4-1 (29) The Dons will host a Benet Academy (2-3) team in serious need for a big win. Next: vs Benet Academy

30. Palatine 4-1 (30) The Pirates will take on a Conant team looking to bounce back from a one point loss to Hoffman Estates last Friday night. Next: @ Conant

Out: Geneva/Jacobs/Lyons Township

Next In (In no order): Huntley/ICCP/Morgan Park/Richmond Burton/Glenbard South/South Elgin/Wheaton Academy/Jacobs/Lyons Township/Geneva/Jacobs/Sycamore/Riverside-Brookfield/Elk Grove/Rolling Meadows/Wauconda/Minooka/Downers Grove North

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}