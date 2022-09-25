Week 6 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (1) The Griffins pass a big test last Friday over Bolingbrook. Next: @ Sandburg

2. Mount Carmel 5-0 (2) The Caravan just keep a rollin and can someone bring back Jordan Lynch's bike please? Next: @ Brother Rice

3. Loyola Academy 5-0 (3) The Ramblers get to break away from the North Shore on Friday to take on the Redhawks. Next: @ Marist

4. Glenbard West 5-0 (4) HUGE West Suburban Silver showdown this week. Next: @ York

5. York 5-0 (8) The Dukes get a nice Saturday day road win over Lyons Township. Next up is West in a HUGE showdown. Next: vs Glenbard West

6. Simeon 5-0 (6) The Wolverines just keep collecting wins....and will someone please offer standout RB Andre Crews a scholarship soon? Next: @ Curie

7. Maine South 3-2 (11) The Hawks square off against the up and coming Titans this week. Next: @ Glenbrook South

8. Marist 3-2 (14) The Redhawks are looking for a signature win this season and could this week be that week? Next: vs Loyola

9. St. Rita 3-2 (16) The Mustangs will look to get past the Road Runners on Friday night in LaGrange Park. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

10. St. Charles North 4-1 (20) The North Stars get a huge win over Geneva last Friday as do it all RB/LB Drew Surges had another big game. Next: @ Lake Park

11. Lake Zurich 4-1 (NR) Da Bears. Great to see LZ back in the rankings and beating Warren no question is a huge mid season statement win. Next: @ Libertyville

12. Neuqua Valley 4-1 (17) The Wildcats are getting a big effort from it's defense along with backup QB and now starter Ryan Mohler. Next: @ Metea Valley

13. Bolingbrook 3-2 (10) Please pray for Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow who is fine but who is also dealing with a health issues. Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

14. Naperville North 4-1 (18) The Huskies will get a big test this Friday in the first of two regular season meeting with cross-town rival Naperville Central. Next: vs Naperville Central

15. Lemont 5-0 (15) The Lemont Football Team just keeps winning. That's all. Next: vs TF North

16. Batavia 3-2 (21) The Bulldogs will have another big test this Friday hosting Wheaton South. Next: vs Wheaton South

17. Hersey 5-0 (NR) The Huskies get a huge win over rival Prospect last Friday night. Also don't sleep on the Mustangs this week. Next: @ Rolling Meadows

18. Kankakee 4-1 (19) The Kays also just keep winning. Next: vs Rich Township

19. Crete-Monee 3-2 (NR) Crete was able to show off it's explosiveness in beating JCA 48-42 last Friday. Josh Franklin is the real deal. Next: @ Thornridge

20. Joliet Catholic 4-1 (9) The Hilltoppers will need to shore up the defense this week with taking on the Vikings in Burbank. Next: @ St. Laurence

21. Prospect 4-1 (7) The Knights will look to get back on track taking on undefeated Elk Grove. Next: @ Elk Grove

22. Warren Township 4-1 (5) Could this be a possible trap game this week for the Blue Devils? Six Flags is still very much open folks. Next: @ Mundelein

23. Homewood Flossmoor 4-1 (23) The Vikings get a tight win over Bradley last Friday. The Alec Anderson trophy is on the line this week. Next: @ Bolingbrook

24. St. Francis 5-0 (24) The Spartans beat Champaign Central last week. Next: vs Aurora Christian

25. Glenbrook South 5-0 (25) Huge home showdown against Swagger High this Friday. Next: vs Maine South

26. Prairie Ridge 4-1 (26) The Wolves look to keep things rolling in the now wide open Fox Valley Conference. Next: @ Hampshire

27. Plainfield North 5-0 (27) The Tigers are getting a huge season son far from QB Demir Ashiru. Next: vs Oswego

28. Morris 5-0 (28) Maybe the best overall game in the State of Illinois this week here as Morris hits the road to take on the always salty Spartans. Next: @ Richmond Burton

29. Notre Dame 4-1 (29) The Dons will host a Benet Academy (2-3) team in serious need for a big win. Next: vs Benet Academy

30. Palatine 4-1 (30) The Pirates will take on a Conant team looking to bounce back from a one point loss to Hoffman Estates last Friday night. Next: @ Conant

Out: Geneva/Jacobs/Lyons Township

Next In (In no order): Huntley/ICCP/Morgan Park/Richmond Burton/Glenbard South/South Elgin/Wheaton Academy/Jacobs/Lyons Township/Geneva/Jacobs/Sycamore/Riverside-Brookfield/Elk Grove/Rolling Meadows/Wauconda/Minooka/Downers Grove North