2018 Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Saturday night on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln-Way East 5-0 (1)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs H-F. QB Jack Baltz. Next: vs H-F

2. Nazareth Academy 5-0 (2)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Marist. Next: @ Carmel

3. Batavia 5-0 (3)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs St Charles North. Next: vs Geneva

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 5-0 (4)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Lincoln-Way East. Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

5. Brother Rice 5-0 (5)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Montini. Next: vs St. Rita

6. Mount Carmel 4-1 (7)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Providence Catholic. Next: vs St. Ignatius

7. Cary-Grove 5-0 (8)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Prairie Ridge Next: @ McHenry

8. Simeon 5-0 (9)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Curie. Next: vs Raby

9. Marist 4-1 (10)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Nazareth Academy. Next: @ Marian Catholic

10. Maine South 4-1 (12)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs New Trier. Next: vs Niles North

11. Oswego 5-0 (13)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Oswego East. Next: @ Romeoville

12. Glenbard West 4-1 1(14)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Hinsdale Central. Next: vs Lyons

13. Richards 5-0 (15)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Lemont. Next: vs Argo

14. Phillips 3-2 (17)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Raby. Next: @ Curie

15. Willowbrook 5-0 (19)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ York. Next: @ York

16. Naperville Central 3-2 (20)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Waubonsie Valley. Next: vs Naperville North

17. Bolingbrook 4-1 (21)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Lincoln-Way East. Next: @ Lockport

18. Montini Catholic 5-0 (22)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Brother Rice. Next: @ Loyola

19. Hinsdale Central 4-1 (23)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Glenbard West. Next: @ Proviso West

20. Stevenson 4-1 (6)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Warren Township. Next: @ Mundelein

21. Loyola Academy 3-2 (11)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Providence Catholic. Next: vs Montini

22. Evanston 4-1 (16)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ New Trier. Next: @ New Trier

23. New Trier 4-1 (24)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Maine South. Next: vs Evanston

24. Hillcrest 5-0 (25)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs TF South. Next: @ Tinley Park

25. Waubonsie Valley 5-0 (27)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Naperville Central. Next: @ Nequa Valley

26. St. Charles North 4-1 (26)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Batavia. Next: vs St. Charles East

27. Notre Dame 4-1 (28) Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Joliet Catholic. Next: @ St. Viator

28. Barrington 3-2 (18) Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Hoffman Estates. Next: vs Fremd

29. Immaculate Conception 5-0 (29)- Toughest game left on the schedule? vs Wheaton St. Francis. Next: @ Aurora Central Catholic

30. Lake Zurich 3-2 (NR)- Toughest game left on the schedule? @ Warren Township. Next: @ Libertyville

Out: Benet Academy

Others to Watch (in no order): Prairie Ridge/Antioch/Glenbard East/Rolling Meadows/Kenwood/Minooka/Hersey/Wheaton South/Kaneland/Sycamore/Hope Academy/Neuqua Valley/St. Charles East/Hoffman Estates/Lakes/TF South/Oswego East