2019 Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (1)- The Griffins have one of the state's best overall game breakers in AJ Henning and Henning made a big different in beating H-F on Saturday. Next: @ Lincoln Way Central

2. Mount Carmel 5-0 (2)- The Caravan get a close call win on the road at Marmion Academy on Saturday in the mud. Hmmmmm. Next: @ Marist

3. Nazareth Academy 4-1 (3)- The Road Runners haven't been very tested lately and just keep walloping all comers. Next: vs DeLaSalle

4. Loyola Academy 3-2 (5)- The Ramblers get it's offense in track in beating St. Ignatius on Saturday. Next: vs Brother Rice

5. Warren Township 5-0 (6) The Blue Devils defense has posted three straight shutouts and has allowed just 12 points in 5 games. Next: vs Zion Benton

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-1 (4)- The Vikings have a lot to offer but the passing attack needs to be better against the top tier teams if this team H-F plans to make big post-season moves this fall. Next: vs Sandburg

7. Batavia 4-1 (7)- Batavia gets out of the gates quick, forces some Wheaton South turnovers and never looked back in beating the Tigers 42-21 on Saturday. Next: @ Geneva

8. Glenbard West 5-0 (8)- The Hilltoppers are making this look too easy this season and get another huge offensive output in beating York 47-7 on Saturday. Next: @ Downers Grove North

9. Notre Dame 5-0 (9)- The Dons get the 14-0 shutout win over rival St. Patrick on Saturday. Senior RB Julian Schurr is having a big senior season this fall. Next: vs Montini

10. Hinsdale Central 5-0 (10)- The Red Devils hang onto the Old Oaken Bucket and beat Downers Grove North. Next: @ York

11. Phillips 5-0 (11)- The Wildcats will now square off against Simeon in the annual CPL Super Bowl on Saturday night at Gately. Next: vs Simeon at Gately

12. Bolingbrook 4-1 (12)- The Raiders go on the road and bring back a big 35-3 win over Bradley in Bradley. Next: @ Lockport

13. Providence Catholic 4-1 (13)- The Celtics blow out Carmel on Saturday as the Celtics special teams played...well...pretty special in the win. Next: vs St Rita

14. Brother Rice 4-1 (14)- The Crusaders get two touchdowns within 10 seconds and take that momentum into a 28-14 road win over JCA on Saturday night. Next: @ Loyola

15. Hersey 5-0 (15)- Hersey is putting up video game numbers and points lately including a 78-20 win over Wheeling on Saturday. Next: vs Prospect

16. Minooka 5-0 (16)- The Indians took a half to get it's offense on track and handle Oswego East 24-7 on Saturday night. The Indians get another big test this week at Plainfield North . Next: @ Plainfield North

17. Montini Catholic 4-1 (17)- The Broncos trailed St. Viator for three quarters but put things together late and pull away from the Lions for the win. Next: @ Notre Dame

18. Neuqua Valley 4-1 (20)- The Wildcats beat rival Waubonsie Valley 35-14 on Saturday night as the Wildcats offense continues to score in bunches. Next: vs Naperville Central

19. St. Charles North 4-1 (19)-The North Stars take care of business on Saturday over Lake Park and now it's rivalry week against the Saints. Next: @ St. Charles East

20. Oswego 5-0 (18)- The Panthers grind out a 14-13 win in the mud over Plainfield North on Saturday. Next: @ West Aurora

21. Barrington 4-1 (21)- The Broncos get a strong two day performance from QB Tommy Fitzpatrick and roll past Palatine. Next: vs Conant

22. Maine South 3-2 (22)- The Hawks offense continues to roll these days and next up is Evanston. Next: vs Evanston

23. Hillcrest 5-0 (23)- The Hawks gets put up big points and wallop Oak Forest 48-6 on Saturday. Next: vs TF South

24. Willowbrook 4-1 (24)- The Warriors get three rushing touchdowns from QB Sam Tumilty in beating Addison Trail 42-12. Next: @ Hinsdale South

25. Huntley 4-1 (25) The Red Raider get two rushing touchdowns from Bruno Bosman and beat Crystal Lake South 35-7. Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

26. Crete-Monee 5-0 (26)- The Warriors hit the road and come back with a big win 35-7 over Harper Woods, Michigan. Next: @ Rich East

27. Fremd 3-2 (27)- The Vikings QB Ryan Saxe is having a big season along with the Vikings defense and next up is Palatine. Next: vs Palatine

28. Andrew 4-1 (28)- The TBolts shut out district rival Stagg 43-0 on Saturday. Next: @ Bradley

29. Simeon 3-1 (29)- The Wolverines will now focus on getting after it on Saturday night at Gately in the (unofficial) CPL Super Bowl Game. Next: vs Phillips @ Gately

30. Cary Grove 4-1 (30) The Trojans post a 40-0 win over Dundee-Crown on Saturday and up next is homecoming on Saturday hosting the Warriors. Next: vs McHenry

Out: None

Others to Watch (in no order): Prairie Ridge/Richards/Coal City/Immaculate Conception/Rolling Meadows/Prospect/Conant/Hoffman Estates/Antioch/Lemont/South Elgin/Kankakee/St. Rita/Benet Academy/St. Charles East/Wheaton St. Francis