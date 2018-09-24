(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 6 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 5-0 (1) The Panthers take care of business and beat Morton. Next: vs Pekin

2. Montini Catholic- 5-0 (2) The Broncos get a big fifth win over St. Rita last Friday. Next: @ Loyola

3. Hillcrest- 5-0 (4) The Hawks are looking strong and do not overlook these guys in 5A South. Next: @ Tinley Park

4. Highland- 5-0 (5) The Bulldogs really haven't gotten much of a test so far in 2018. Is that a good thing or not so much? Next: vs Civic Memorial

5. Sterling 5-0 (6) The Golden Warriors needed to reload a lot after last season and credit head coach Jon Schlemmer and staff for a terrific job here. Next: vs Ottawa

6. Antioch- 5-0 (7) The Sequoits are rolling and sophomore QB Athan Kaliakmanis is on pace to become a Player of the Year candidate. Next: @ Grayslake Central

7. Sycamore 4-1 (10) HUGE OT win over Yorkville last Friday. Gotta love the Northern Illinois Big 12 (B)East and I'm gonna miss this conference. Next: vs Kaneland

8. Metamora 5-0 (NR) Look out here comes the Redbirds. QB Thomas Hall is big, tall and under appreciated in 2018. Next: vs Morton

9. Decatur MacArthur 4-1 (NR) RB Derrick Taylor is having a big season for the Generals and head coach Derek Spates. Big one this week hosting the Titans. Next: vs Glenwood

10. Marian Central Catholic- 3-2 (NR) And fading fast unfortunately for the Hurricanes including a tough loss last week to Notre Dame. Next: vs St Patrick

Out: Dunlap/Joliet Catholic