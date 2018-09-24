This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 5-0 (1) The Trojans have a real passing threat this season and QB Ben McDonald is a strong runner as well. Next: @ McHenry

2. Richards- 5-0 (2) The Bulldogs keep rolling and I don't see too many potholes in the road for now. Next: vs Argo

3. Phillips 3-2 (3) The Wildcats will look to win out the regular season yet Curie could provide a challenge this week. Next: vs Curie

4. Willowbrook- 5-0 (4) The Warriors will again get a nice test this week taking on York in a West Suburban crossover game. Next: @ York

5. Glenwood- 5-0 (5) The Titans take care of Jacksonville and now hit the road again and try to slow down speedy Mac. Next: @ Decatur MacArthur

6. Niles Notre Dame- 4-1 (7) The Dons have a very good shot at winning out the remainder of the regular season. Just sayin. Next: @ St. Viator

7. Prairie Ridge- 4-1 (8) The Wolves have been rolling up some serious points this season. Next: @ Jacobs

8. Sacred Heart Griffin 4-1 (10) Congrats to SHG head coach Ken Leonard now the Winningest IHSA Football Coach of All Time. Next: @ Springfield

9. DeKalb 4-1 (6) The Barbs lose in OT to Kaneland. Welcome to the always whacky NILLBIG12East. Next: vs Morris

10. Providence Catholic 4-1 (9) The Celtics will need to find some sort of passing game to challenge the remainder of it's schedule. Also FYI Hope is no gimme this week. Next: vs Hope

Out: None