My Class 7A Week 6 Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy- 5-0 (1) The Road Runners just keep rolling and post another impressive win over Benet. Yes Road Runner fans, you are no longer "under the radar" 'overlooked" or "sleepers" anymore so stop saying it please. Next: @ Carmel

2. Batavia 5-0 (2) The Bulldogs really looked strong in beating a solid Wheaton South team on Friday. The Big One (sort of) is this week! Next: vs Geneva

3. Brother Rice- 5-0 (3) The Crusaders are getting a huge season from QB John Bean along with a nasty defensive effort week in and week out. Next: vs St. Rita

4. Mount Carmel- 4-1 (4) The Caravan are playing well but can St. Ignatius sneak up on MC this week? Next: vs St. Ignatius

5. Simeon- 5-0 (5) The Wolverines will now look to win out in the regular season but they will get a test this week from Raby. Next: vs Raby

6. East St. Louis- 4-1 (6) The Flyers put up 74 points on Collinsville last Saturday. Yikes. Biggest remaining regular season test this week against the Maroons? Next: vs Belleville West

7. St. Charles North- 4-1 (7) The North Stars get a nice win over Lake Park and get another big challenge this week against rival St. Charles East. Next: vs St. Charles East

8. Normal Community- 4-1 (10) The Ironmen get a win over Manual but is QB Daylen Boddie hurt? Next: @ Bloomington

9. Lake Zurich- 3-2 (NR) The Bears get a big 23-20 OT win over Stevenson to get back into the polls...for now anyways. Next: @ Libertyville

10. Hoffman Estates- 5-0 (NR) The Hawks are quietly putting together a nice season. Next: vs Palatine

Out: Wheaton South/Benet Academy