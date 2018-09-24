(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 6 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 5-0 (1) The Griffins are just rolling but now get a much needed test in hosting the H-F Vikings. Next: vs H-F

2. Homewood-Flossmoor- 5-0 (2) The Vikings defense has been rock solid but will get a big test this week in Frankfort. Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

3. Marist- 4-1 (4) The Redhawks defense locked down the JCA running game and prepare for a soon to be showdown with Naz. Next: @ Marian Catholic

4. Maine South- 4-1 (6) The Hawks keep rolling and are winning big game with it's backup QB Cole Dow. How many other schools could pull that off? Next: vs Niles North

5. Oswego- 5-0 (7) The Panthers looked really good last week over Joliet West and now throttle Plainfield East. Ok I gotta ask...how good is the SW Prairie these days? Next: @ Romeoville

6. Glenbard West- 4-1 (8) The Hilltoppers seem to be back in line and on a roll...time will tell us for sure. Next: vs Lyons

7. Naperville Central 3-2 (NR) The Redhawks now get to face rival Naperville North again. I hate these schedules in the DVC. Hate em. Next: vs Naperville North

8. Bolingbrook- 4-1 (NR) Don't count out the Raiders folks. Next: @ Lockport

9. Hinsdale Central 4-1 (NR) The Red Devils get a big homecoming win over York on Saturday and are now like 142-0 on Homecoming...ok maybe not but it just seems that way to me. Next: @ Proviso West

10. Stevenson- 4-1 (3) I'm not giving up on the Patriots just yet....and a soon to be showdown with Warren Township will tell us more here. Next: @ Mundelein

Out: Loyola/Evanston/Barrington