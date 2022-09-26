News More News
Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

2022 Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 30 poll

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. Kankakee 4-1 (1) vs Rich Township

2. Morris 5-0 (2) @ Richmond Burton

3. Mahomet Seymour 5-0 (3) vs Quincy Notre Dame

4. Highland 5-0 (5) vs Civic Memorial

5. Sycamore 5-0 (6) @ Kaneland

6. Morgan Park 5-0 (7) vs Hubbard

7. St. Patrick 3-2 (4) @ Carmel

8. Sterling 4-1 (8) @ Quincy

9. Peoria 5-0 (9) @ Peoria Richwoods

10. Glenbard South 5-0 (10) vs South Elgin

