Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. Kankakee 4-1 (1) vs Rich Township
2. Morris 5-0 (2) @ Richmond Burton
3. Mahomet Seymour 5-0 (3) vs Quincy Notre Dame
4. Highland 5-0 (5) vs Civic Memorial
5. Sycamore 5-0 (6) @ Kaneland
6. Morgan Park 5-0 (7) vs Hubbard
7. St. Patrick 3-2 (4) @ Carmel
8. Sterling 4-1 (8) @ Quincy
9. Peoria 5-0 (9) @ Peoria Richwoods
10. Glenbard South 5-0 (10) vs South Elgin