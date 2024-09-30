PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBLWFBQNFY0MlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Subscribe today and get a 30 Day FREE Trial!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2024 Week 6 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) @ Brother Rice

2. Batavia 5-0 (2) vs Geneva

3. Downers Grove North 5-0 (3) @ York

4. Edwardsville 4-1 (4) @ Alton

5. St Rita 4-1 (5) vs Nazareth Academy

6. Hersey 3-2 (6) vs Buffalo Grove

7. Fenwick 4-1 (7) @ St, Laurence

8. Normal Community 4-1 (8) @ Bloomington

9. Hononegah 4-1 (9) vs Rockford East (*took a forfeit loss to Harlem ineligible player)

10. Quincy 5-0 (10) @ Galesburg

Out: None

