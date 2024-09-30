2024 Week 6 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) @ Brother Rice

2. Batavia 5-0 (2) vs Geneva

3. Downers Grove North 5-0 (3) @ York

4. Edwardsville 4-1 (4) @ Alton

5. St Rita 4-1 (5) vs Nazareth Academy

6. Hersey 3-2 (6) vs Buffalo Grove

7. Fenwick 4-1 (7) @ St, Laurence

8. Normal Community 4-1 (8) @ Bloomington

9. Hononegah 4-1 (9) vs Rockford East (*took a forfeit loss to Harlem ineligible player)

10. Quincy 5-0 (10) @ Galesburg

Out: None