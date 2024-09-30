Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2024 Week 6 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Chicago Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) @ Brother Rice
2. Batavia 5-0 (2) vs Geneva
3. Downers Grove North 5-0 (3) @ York
4. Edwardsville 4-1 (4) @ Alton
5. St Rita 4-1 (5) vs Nazareth Academy
6. Hersey 3-2 (6) vs Buffalo Grove
7. Fenwick 4-1 (7) @ St, Laurence
8. Normal Community 4-1 (8) @ Bloomington
9. Hononegah 4-1 (9) vs Rockford East (*took a forfeit loss to Harlem ineligible player)
10. Quincy 5-0 (10) @ Galesburg
Out: None